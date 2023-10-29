Two Trains Collide in Andhra: Rayagada-bound Train Derails, One Dead, Several Hurt

Vizianagaram: A passenger train derailed in Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening. The Visakha-Rayagada passenger train derailed after colliding with Palasa-Visakha Express near Kantakapalli in Kothavalasa mandal area.

A passenger has reportedly died while several others have been injured in the train accident. The police immediately reached the spot and shifted the injured passengers to the nearby hospitals where they are undergoing treatment. The rescue operations are underway. The rescue team is facing difficulty due to darkness at the site of the accident.

More details are awaited.