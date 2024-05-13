Vizag Train Delayed by 9 Hours: Passengers Appeal to EC

Passengers on train 20812 NED-Vskp express running from Nanded to Visakhapatnam faced a massive 9-hour delay. About 1,000 people travelling to Visakhapatnam to vote appealed to the Election Commission for help.

The train, which departed Nanded at 4:30 pm on Sunday, was initially running 5 hours late. However, the delay gradually increased to 9 hours, leaving passengers distressed about missing polling booths before 6 pm on Monday.

"We received a message about a 5-hour delay. We thought we could still reach Vizag by 3 or 4 pm to vote," said one disappointed passenger. "But the 5-hour delay turned into 9 hours. It will be 24 hours since we boarded this train."

Another passenger wrote on X, "Can I know why my train 20812 is running so late? We are travelling to cast our vote. With the current delay, we don't have hope of reaching before voting ends."

The super-fast express was supposed to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 9:10 am on Monday. With the 9-hour delay, there is no possibility of reaching before 5 pm, after polling booths close.

Passengers requested the Election Commission to make provisions for them to exercise their voting rights. The Lok Sabha elections are currently underway in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.