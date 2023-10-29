AskKavitha Session on X: BRS MLC Shreds BJP Over OBC Plank in Telangana Polls

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha dismissed the BJP’s promise to make an OBC leader as the next chief minister of Telangana if voted to power as ‘just another election gimmick’.

Kavitha gave interesting answers to user queries during a #AskKavitha session on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

Responding to a query on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement on party’s next chief minister’s choice, Kavitha said the saffron party removed an BC leader and installed an OC (open category) leader as the Telangana BJP chief.

Continuing her criticism of the BJP, Kavitha said the Centre is not serious about carrying out a OBC caste-based census across the country. The BRS has been raising the demand for a separate ministry for BC welfare, however, the central government has ignored our request, she said. The BRS leader also said the BJP has even refused to give a 33 percent OBC quota in Parliament and State Assemblies.



On the hung Assembly in Telangana polls question, Kavitha said the people of Telangana will once again bless the BRS and the KCR-ruled party will win between 95-105 seats in the 119-member house.

Kavitha rejected the opinion polls which predicted a clear majority for the Congress party and said she has no issue if the Congress and other parties continue to win the prepoll surveys. She exuded confidence regardless of pre-poll surveys predictions, the ruling BRS will return to power in the November 30 polls.

They played the same trick in 2018. Many surveys were thrown at the people in 2018 as well .. but BRS won with a thumping majority. Let Congress & others win the surveys this time also & BRS will win the election! #KCROnceAgain https://t.co/V4cjWkNEOQ — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) October 28, 2023

