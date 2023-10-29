Rahul, Priyanka condemn Kerala bomb blast, demand probe

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday condemned the bomb blast in Kerala, in which one woman was killed and 40 injured, saying that there is no place for hatred and violence in a civilised society and the government must conduct a thorough probe and bring the guilty to justice.

"The bomb blasts during a prayer meeting in Ernakulam, Kerala, are deeply distressing and condemnable," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

"My condolences to the bereaved family, and I hope for a quick recovery for those injured. There is no place for hatred and violence in a civilised society. The government must conduct a thorough probe and bring the guilty to justice," the Wayanad Lok Sabha MP said.

Priyanka Gandhi also condemned the blast saying: "The blast that took place during a prayer meeting in Kerala is extremely unfortunate and condemnable. There can be no place for violence and bloodshed in a civilised society. The entire country is united against such cowardly acts."

"There is an appeal to the government that strictest action should be taken against such elements," she said.

Congress General Secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal also condemned the bomb blast and said: "The Congress Party condemns the blasts that took place earlier in Ernakulam, Kerala. We demand a fair and prompt investigation to unearth the conspiracy being hatched against Kerala and its tradition of unity in diversity."

"The atmosphere of Kerala will not and cannot be poisoned by these forces. Congress appeals to the people of Kerala to come together and defeat these poisonous elements," Venugopal added.

One person was killed and 40 were injured in the multiple bomb blasts in Kerala's Kalamassery Convention Centre on Sunday.

Among the injured, the condition of seven persons is said to be critical.

Kerala DGP Sheik Darvesh Saheb ruled out the initial reports of the explosion taking place due to an electric short circuit and confirmed that the explosion was a bomb blast.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.