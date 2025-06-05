Tollywood vs Politics: Pawan Kalyan Caught Between Janmabhoomi and Karmabhoomi

Jana Sena President and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is feeling the heat from both his Janmabhoomi and Karmabhoomi — the film industry that made him a star, and the political battlefield where he now serves.

The latest controversy surrounding the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu has drawn sharp criticism from the Telugu film fraternity, intensifying scrutiny on Kalyan from within his own industry.

Trouble began after reports surfaced about a possible theatre shutdown in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from June 1, with exhibitors demanding reforms in the revenue-sharing model. While exhibitors later clarified that no official call for a shutdown was made, Pawan Kalyan alleged that a lobby within Tollywood was conspiring to sabotage the release of his film, which was earlier slated for a June 12 release.

Reacting hastily, Pawan ordered a probe, claiming the shutdown was orchestrated to obstruct his film’s release. However, several prominent producers, including Dil Raju and Allu Aravind — a close relative of Pawan — stepped forward to clarify the industry’s position. The controversy ultimately led to the suspension of a JSP member for their role in the controversy.

One of the strongest voices of criticism came from veteran actor and filmmaker R. Narayana Murthy. He accused Kalyan of misinterpreting the situation and unnecessarily escalating tensions, pointing out that discussions around theatre reform had been underway for months. Murthy emphasized that there had been no final decision to shut theatres, stating, “No one has the authority to enforce such a shutdown. It was merely a proposal.”

Meanwhile, in his Karmabhoomi, Pawan Kalyan is also under fire politically. CPI national secretary Dr. K. Narayana called for action against those promoting Sanatana Dharma, specifically targeting the actor-politician. He mocked Pawan’s claim of being a follower of Sanatana Dharma, questioning how someone who has been divorced twice could uphold values that traditionally do not recognize divorce.

Dr. Narayana’s comments reflect ongoing criticisms of Pawan Kalyan’s perceived inconsistency and ideological shifts — something that has often marked his political journey.

Since founding the Jana Sena Party in 2014, Kalyan has shifted allegiances multiple times. Initially, he extended external support to the TDP and stayed away from the contesting the 2014 elections. By 2019, he had allied with CPI and CPI(M), only to later part ways and align with the BJP. He also briefly formed an alliance with the BSP. Ahead of the 2024 elections, he played a key role in convincing the BJP to re-include the TDP in the NDA fold — a coalition that ultimately won power in Andhra Pradesh.

Following the NDA’s victory, Kalyan has increasingly positioned himself as a staunch Hindu, sparking debate over whether his ideological shifts reflect conviction — or political convenience.