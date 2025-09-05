Teachers’ Day Wishes: YS Jagan Pays Rich Tributes to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, paid glowing tributes to former President of India and Bharat Ratna awardee, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Remembering the eminent philosopher, teacher, and statesman, Jagan highlighted Dr. Radhakrishnan’s immense contribution to nation-building and his role in shaping India’s intellectual foundations.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former President, Bharat Ratna, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, we pay heartfelt tributes remembering the services he rendered to the nation. On the occasion of Teachers' Day today, best wishes to all teachers.”

Dr. Radhakrishnan’s birthday is celebrated across India as Teachers’ Day, a reminder of the vital role educators play in shaping young minds. Jagan extended his warm wishes to teachers everywhere, acknowledging their dedication and selfless service.

YS Jagan Extends Greetings on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

In a separate message, the YSRCP chief greeted the Muslim community on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

Emphasizing the universal values of forgiveness, love, compassion, and patience as preached by Prophet Muhammad, Jagan wrote, “On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, I wish that his blessings be upon everyone, and extend my greetings to all Muslim brothers and sisters.”