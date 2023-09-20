TDP-Jana Sena Pact: Kapu Community Drops Bombshell, Says Support Conditional

Kakinada: Jana Sena Party (JSP) President K Pawan Kalyan’s announcement of forming an alliance with the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party has not gone down well with the Kapu community.

The Kapu leaders have dropped a bombshell stating that the community will extend its support to the Jana Sena leader only if it goes solo in the upcoming Assembly elections. The Kapu leaders, lawyers and the fans of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan held a meeting in Kakinada to discuss the current political developments in the state following the announcement of Jana Sena-TDP pre-poll tie-up.

After the arrest of Naidu in the skill development scam, Pawan Kalyan may have thought of making the most of weak TDP and decided to a pre-poll tie-up, but his decision has left the Kapu community disappointed.

Jana Sena has failed to make its mark in the previous election and now the party chief eyes some seats in north Andhra where Kapus are dominant. The Kapu leaders assert that an electoral alliance means Naidu would become the chief minister of the state and he’s lost the community’s trust. Pawan Kalyan will get the Kapus votes only if he fights the electoral battle on his own and the Kapus seem to be unanimous in their decision.

