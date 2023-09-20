AAP core committee to decide whether to support Women Reservation Bill or not: Sanjay Singh

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said that AAP will hold a meeting with top leaders and the core committee will decide whether to vote in favor of Women Reservation Bill or not.

"During the time of voting, we will decide our decision and will let you know," Singh said while talking to reporters at party headquarters.

Singh said that all the promises made by the Prime Minister to the people proved to be lies and just before the elections, PM brought the women reservation which is nothing but political ‘Jumla’.

"There was no talk regarding census or delimitation in the women's reservation bill passed in Rajya Sabha in 2010. If they (BJP) had the intention, they would have got the bill passed and implemented. There is a big question on whether this new bill will be implemented or not. This is Mahila Bevakoof Banao Bill," Singh said.

He said that Article 82 Amendment says that the delimitation will happen only after census.

“Census will be held from 2031 to 2034, it will take two to three years. After that there will be delimitation. The last delimitation took place seven years ago. So this bill will be implemented only after 2039. Who can guarantee whether the Bill will be implemented or not? So this Women Reservation Bill is nothing more than an election slogan for Modi government,” Singh said.

