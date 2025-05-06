Shocker for Chandrababu Naidu: Food Safety Officers Raid Heritage Stores, Flag Spoilt Dairy Products

In a major embarrassment for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Food Safety officials reportedly raided stores in Visakhapatnam selling products manufactured by Heritage Foods and identified spoiled dairy items. Officials also allegedly halted the transportation of these goods to Jeypore in the neighbouring state of Odisha.

The raid followed video complaints from several women in Jeypore, who claimed they had received spoiled and adulterated dairy products from Heritage. Acting on these reports, Food Safety Officer Prabhat Kumar conducted inspections at outlets located on MG Road, Main Road, and Sangeetha Junction.

Officials brought along representatives from Heritage Foods to witness the spoiled and expired products first-hand. Subsequently, stores found selling such products were sealed, and the goods were seized.

Heritage Foods was founded by TDP president and current Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in 1992. His wife, Bhuvaneswari, serves as Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director, while his daughter-in-law, Nara Brahmani, is the Executive Director.