September 24: Heavy rain alert for AP, no holiday for schools!

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has alerted that low pressures will be in the Bay of Bengal on September 24. Due to this, there is a high chance of cyclone emergence affecting the Andhra Pradesh districts.

West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur districts might witness heavy rains with thunderstorms and lightning. It is a known fact that Vijayawada, Guntur and other districts have recently recovered from the floods and heavy rains. But this expected cycle can once again create chaos in everyday livelihood.

The IMD has already issued a rain alert for Telangana on September 21 and 22. Now, the rains may continue in Srikakulam, Godavari, and Alluri districts. The government has no plans to give a holiday on September 21.

