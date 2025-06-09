Senior Journalist Kommineni Srinivas Rao Arrested Without Warrant in Hyderabad

Senior journalist Kommineni Srinivas Rao has become the latest target of the TDP government’s ‘Red Book’ politics. Police arrived at his residence in Hyderabad in plain clothes. Neither an arrest warrant nor a search warrant was presented prior to the senior journalist’s arrest, sparking widespread outrage against the TDP government for creating an atmosphere of fear.

Political observers and journalists have accused the TDP government of foisting a false case against Kommineni Srinivas Rao to divert public attention from pressing issues.

The arrest comes in the backdrop of Sakshi’s extensive reportage on the gang-rape of a Dalit girl in Sri Sathya Sai district and the suspicious murder of an Intermediate second-year student in Anantapur district.

Since coming to power, the TDP government has also targeted the Sakshi editor for exposing numerous scams in Andhra Pradesh.

Condemning the illegal arrest, Kommineni demanded that police officers produce an arrest warrant.

“I am a senior citizen. I have become a target of the TDP government’s ‘Red Book’. I am being mistreated despite my age. This is evidence of how they would treat ordinary citizens,” the senior journalist said.

Kommineni has been booked under several sections, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, based on a complaint lodged in Tullur.

He was illegally arrested over certain inappropriate comments made by a guest during his debate show. The Sakshi journalist had publicly condemned the remarks made by VVR Krishnam Raju and issued an apology. However, as part of its vendetta politics, the TDP government has continued to target Kommineni Srinivas.