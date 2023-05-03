New Delhi: The YS Jagan government on Wednesday achieved a major legal victory as the Supreme Court set aside the Andhra Pradesh High Court which stayed probe into the Amaravati land scam.

The Andhra Pradesh government had moved a plea in the top court challenging the High Court order which was passed in September 2020. The state High court order had stayed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged financial irregularities during the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP government.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and MM Sundresh said that the state government can form a fact-finding committee to investigate the alleged financial irregularities in the previous government.

In June 2019, the YS Jagan government had issued a notification constituting a Cabinet Sub-Committee to review major policies, projects and key administrative actions taken by the TDP regime. After due investigation, the Cabinet Sub-Committee pointed out "several procedural, legal and financial irregularities.”

Following this, the YSRCP government issued another notification on February 21, 2020 setting up a Special Investigation Team to probe these ‘procedural, legal and financial irregularities’. However, the High Court stayed these notifications after hearing the appeal moved by the Opposition TDP forcing the government to seek relief from the apex court.

