Two from Kapil Sangwan gang nabbed for BJP leader's murder in Delhi

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two wanted criminals and members of infamous Kapil Sangwan-Lawrence Bishnoi gang involved in the killing of Delhi BJP leader Surender Matiala, an official said on Wednesday.

The official said that the accused identified as Rajat Yadav alias Poppal (23), a resident of Chanchal Park and Habib Ali alias Rahul (23), a resident of Najafgarh, even whipped out their pistols in a bid to escape but police team after a brief scuffle managed to nab them.

On April 14, two unidentified men had entered the office of Surender, district president Najafgarh Kishan Morcha of BJP Unit, and fired upon him leading to his death. Police have apprehended six members of the Kapil Sangwan gang, including two juveniles, in connection with the murder.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said that absconding criminal Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu was the main conspirator behind Matiala's murder and he along with one Rohit, a resident of village Chhara near Jhajjar, Haryana planned the killing.

In order to execute the plan, Rohit was assigned to recruit new boys and provide shelter, logistic support, arms and ammunition to them.

"Rohit roped in his brother Sohit, Yogesh, Vivek and others to accomplish the crime. Sangwan also recruited new entrants in his gang to increase his presence in the area and revive his dwindling group for the purpose of extortion and to eliminate their rival gang members," said Dhaliwal.

During investigation, two members of the gang, Yadav and Ali, who were involved in the killing of Matiala, were identified by police while they were planning to cross over to Nepal for a brief shelter.

"On May 2, at about 4.15 p.m, after receiving specific input regarding their movement, the police team laid a trap near Japanese Park, Sector-10, Rohini, Delhi," said the official.

The duo was spotted and surrounded by the police team, however, despite warning to surrender, both whipped out their pistols, cocked the same and aimed towards the police team to fire bullets in bid to flee.

"The police team managed to apprehend them after a brief scuffle and recovered two sophisticated pistols, six bullets of 7.65 calibre and one stolen bike used in the murder of Matiala from their possession," said the Special CP.

During interrogation, the duo disclosed that they along with Yogesh had reached Matiala village on April 14 following instructions from Rohit.

"After reaching near the office of Surender, Vivek with other boys met them and weapons were distributed. As Ali got shot accidentally while handling the weapon at Shastri Nagar flat before proceeding to the spot and blood was oozing out of his wound, Vivek asked them to stand guard outside and he himself along with Yogesh went inside the office to eliminate Surender," said the Special CP.

