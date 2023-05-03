Vizianagaram: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation for the Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport at an estimated cost of Rs 4,592 crore in Vizianagaram district.

Addressing a massive public gathering in Savaravilli village, CM YS Jagan said the proposed airport is equidistant from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam and this would spur all-round development and help boost the economic activity in the region.

“The foundation stone for the project was laid during the previous TDP government. The project did not take off because the then government had not completed the process of land acquisition and did not take required permissions for it. But, our government has taken care of all this and laid the foundation in order to develop the region,” YS Jagan said.

He added that the airport would start functioning with two runways by 2026. It will handle A320 and A380 aircraft, besides having a cargo complex, aviation academy, and a 2,500-acre Aero-city, he said.

After laying the foundation for Adani Data Centre, the chief minister also said that Adani group is setting up a data centre in Visakhapatnam. He said this will be the biggest data centre in the country and it will generate employment for 39,000 people.

Later, the chief minister virtually laid the foundation stones for the Taraka Rama Thirtha Sagaram Project and Chintapalli Fish Landing Centre in the district.

