AP SSC Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Andhra Pradesh will likely declare the AP SSC Public Examinations 2023 results this week. Students who appeared for the Class X board exams may check their results by accessing the official website of the board – bse.ap.gov.in. The results can also be accessed on this unofficial website – manabadi.co.in.

AP SSC Result 2023: Steps to check the results

Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education — bse.ap.gov.in

On the home page, click on the AP 10th Result link

Enter the required login details and hit Submit button

Check and download the AP SSC Result 2023

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

