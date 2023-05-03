AP SSC Result 2023: Board of Secondary Education to Declare Results Soon, Direct Link Inside

May 03, 2023, 17:08 IST
AP SSC Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Andhra Pradesh will likely declare the AP SSC Public Examinations 2023 results this week. Students who appeared for the Class X board exams may check their results by accessing the official website of the board – bse.ap.gov.in. The results can also be accessed on this unofficial website – manabadi.co.in

AP SSC Result 2023: Steps to check the results

  • Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education — bse.ap.gov.in
  • On the home page, click on the AP 10th Result link 
  • Enter the required login details and hit Submit button 
  • Check and download the AP SSC Result 2023
  • Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

