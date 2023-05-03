AP SSC Result 2023: Board of Secondary Education to Declare Results Soon, Direct Link Inside
AP SSC Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Andhra Pradesh will likely declare the AP SSC Public Examinations 2023 results this week. Students who appeared for the Class X board exams may check their results by accessing the official website of the board – bse.ap.gov.in. The results can also be accessed on this unofficial website – manabadi.co.in.
AP SSC Result 2023: Steps to check the results
- Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education — bse.ap.gov.in
- On the home page, click on the AP 10th Result link
- Enter the required login details and hit Submit button
- Check and download the AP SSC Result 2023
- Download and take a print out of the same for future reference
