Saamajika Saadhikaara Bus Yatra Day 3: Only YSRCP Govt Made Social Justice a Reality

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP's Saamajika Saadhikaara (social empowerment) yatra entered its day on Saturday. As the bus yatra continued in Bheemili, several ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Merugu Nagarjuna, Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao, Seediri Appalaraju and other leaders and party workers participated in the yatra.

The party ministers addressed a massive public meeting held at Tagarapuvalasa football ground. Criticising the Nijam Gelavali Yatra being undertaken by jailed Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu's wife Bhuvaneswari, the party leaders said the TDP’s yatra is finding no takers. Seediri Appalaraju, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, said the fishermen community will not forgive Naidu as he had cheated them.

Seediri Appalaraju said the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister couldn’t escape the law after indulging in corrupt activities like skill development scam. He dared the TDP leaders to seek bail on the grounds that the party chief is innocent and has no connection with the skill development scam case. The minister added that the people have seen the corruption during the TDP regime and therefore won’t trust the opposition party anymore.

ఏపీలో జరుగుతున్న వైయస్‌ఆర్‌సీపీ సామాజిక బస్సు యాత్రకి ప్రజల నుంచి విశేష స్పందన లభిస్తోంది. దాంతో ఓర్వలేకపోతున్న టీడీపీ.. తన అనుకూల మీడియాతో ఈ యాత్రపై నెగటివ్‌గా రాయిస్తోంది. ఈరోజు భీమిలిలోని తగరపువలస ఫుట్‌బాల్ గ్రౌండ్‌లో జరిగిన సభకి వేలాది మంది హాజరయ్యారు. దాంతో ఈ సభలో ఎల్లో… pic.twitter.com/NEq0lmdbL1 — YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) October 28, 2023

While Minister for Civil Supplies, Venkata Nageswara Rao social justice was done only under YS Jagan government. Highlighting the revolutionary decisions taken by the current dispensation for Nadu-Nedu programme (aimed at improving the learning outcomes and decreasing the dropout rate), the minister said today the poorest of poor students are studying in English medium because of the determination of the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The chief minister has not undertaken a single welfare initiative to seek votes but to bring a smile on the people’s faces, he added.

Meanwhile, Merugu Nagarjuna, Minister of Social Welfare, picked holes in the claims of the TDP government for the weaker sections of the society. He said Chandrababu Naidu ruled the Telugu state (including his term as CM for erstwhile Andhra Pradesh) for 14 years but failed to work for the upliftment of weaker sections like SCs, STs and BCs. The opposition leader gave scams in the name of schemes, Nagarjuna signed off.

