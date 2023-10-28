Many challenges ahead of me, says Cong chief Kharge on one year in office

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Oct 28 (IANS) All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge stated on Saturday that he has many challenges ahead of him in the coming two years and he will address them efficiently.

“No challenge seems to be tougher for me,” he stressed.

Speaking to reporters at the Kalaburagi airport on Saturday, Kharge said, “I have completed one year as AICC president. I delivered with honesty and efficiency.” In all five states where assembly elections are to be held shortly, the wave is for the Congress party, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using the government machinery for political purposes. The people are going to give a befitting answer after these elections. When asked about changing the Chief Minister in Karnataka, Kharge maintained that the clarification should be sought from CM Siddaramaiah and state party president D.K. Shivakumar.

The Karnataka Congress unit took to social media on the occasion of the completion of one year in office by Kharge and stated that being a statesman and a proud son of Karnataka, Mallikarjun Kharge has empowered the party as its president in the last one year. He had organized the party and strengthened it and has worked hard to bring it to power in many states.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had stated, “Congratulations to our very own Karnataka’s son and pride Mallikarjun Kharge on completing one successful year as the president of AICC. Under your able leadership, the organization has grown from strength to strength, and I am confident that it will continue to rise further under your impeccable vision and guidance.”

