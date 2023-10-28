BRS, AIMIM Dare Amit Shah to Conduct BC Caste Census in Telangana 

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent announcement to make a backward caste (BC) leader as the next Chief Minister if voted to power in Telangana has drawn sharp criticism from both the ruling BRS and AIMIM parties in the state.

While addressing a BJP public meeting in Suryapet on Friday, Amit Shah announced that the party will make a BC leader as the next Chief Minister if the saffron party forms government in Telangana after the November 30 polls in the state.

Addressing a ‘Meet the Press’ event here on Saturday, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao questioned the rationale behind announcing a BC leader as the Chief Minister while ignoring the whole community.

Emphasising that Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes from the OBC community, KTR said it’s not proper to think that the whole community would prosper if one person from the community is elected to the Chief Ministership or Prime Ministership level.

“The President (of India) is a ‘Girijan’ (Scheduled Tribe) woman. Has it benefitted all the STs and women of the country,” KTR asked.

The BRS leader accused the previous Manmohan Singh-led UPA and the current Narendra Modi-led governments for ignoring the party’s demand for setting up a ministry for OBCs. He further said if the BJP-led central government is sincere about the welfare of the BCs, then the government should conduct a census for the backward classes.

Meanwhile, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the BJP for not taking up the ‘BC caste census’. During a programme at Zaheerabad, Owaisi called BJP and Congress as twins and added that both the parties will be going to lose in the upcoming elections. He suggested the BJP conduct a census for the BC community first to prove their sympathy for the community.

