Bigg Boss 7: Sobha Shetty Is Safe? Who'll Get Eliminated This Week?

Bigg Boss Season 7 . If reports are anything to go by, Sobha Shetty is likely to be safe from the elimination. As per various reports, for the first time after eight weeks, a male contestant is expected to leave the house. For the past seven weeks, only the female contestants were out of the house. This week's nominations include Sivaji, Bhole, Aata Sandeep, Sobha Shetty, Aswini, Gautham, Priyanka, Amardeep.

Sobha is giving stiff competition and is giving jiitters to Sivaji's batch in Bigg Boss house. So naturally, Sivaji's PR team fought very hard to eliminate her. So the whole batch of Shivaji targeted Sobha. It is bad that some people make comments as if they have some personal bias against her. As soon as Sobha's name was included in the nomination list, a large scale negative campaign was started against her.

Aadi Reddy is also supporting Shivaji and batch. Aadi Reddy in turn targeted Sobha. While Aadi Reddy has considerable following on social media, his support to Sivaji's batch is becoming advantage to Sivaji & co. Even Bhole, who annoys the audience with his game, is safe with Sivaji's batch support. He also joined the chorus of Sivaji and co.

No doubt, Sobha made mistakes in the game. Host Nagarjuna has found fault with Sobha's mistakes and lamented her. Even Sivaji batch also made several mistakes. All these are a bit confusing. Many netizens opine that host Nagarjuna is playing "double game" by taking sides of Sivaji or Sobha conveniently.

Despite all these, Sobha has successfully managed to turned the anti-campaign down and managed to continue in the house. Her determination and firmness in playing the game is garnering appreciation from some quarters.

Now buzz is that Aata Sandeep maybe in danger. It is heard that Bhole maybe saved as he got the support of Sivaji and co. At the same time, Bhole created rivalry with Sobha. That's how Bhole started his game. Overall, this week's elimination garnering a lot of interest. Let's wait and watch who will be saved and who will get axed.

