Sandeep Master Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 7

Telugu Bigg Boss elimination: It's time for elimination in the Bigg Boss house. Are you regularly following Bigg Boss Telugu 7? Or, are you waiting for any elimination or show update? Here we go.

So far, there have been seven eliminations this season. The evicted contestants were all female contestants right from Kiran Rathore to Nayani Pavani. The show lovers are upset that the organisers are eliminating back-to-back female contestants.

The eighth week of elimination of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is going to be interesting and a huge twist for the audience. If some reports are to be believed, Sandeep Master will be getting eliminated from the show.

Yes, there are high chances for Sandeep Master's eviction. If he gets evicted from the house, he will be the first male contestant to get eliminated from the show.

Sandeep Master or Shobha Shetty, who do you want to get evicted from the show?

