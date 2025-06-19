Is Quoting Pushpa Dialogue a Crime? YS Jagan Hits Out Chandrababu

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh. He cornered Naidu over failed promises, the implementation of the “Red Book Constitution,” and the imposition of false cases against opposition party leaders and workers—along with a gag on the media.

Jagan highlighted the arrest of an activist who held up a placard featuring a dialogue from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. “Is displaying a Pushpa dialogue a crime? The person arrested is a TDP member. Out of frustration with Chandrababu Naidu, he turned toward the YSRCP and wanted to do Rappa Rappa to the TDP. Will anyone who quotes Pushpa dialogues now be arrested under this coalition government? Democracy is in danger. The AP Police are following the Red Book Constitution,” Jagan said.

Jagan’s press conference at Tadepalli addressed several pressing issues concerning the state's governance and law enforcement.