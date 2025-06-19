Ground Zero Movie OTT Release: Z5 Locked as Final Streaming Partner Over Prime Video?

Ever since the Ground Zero movie was released a few months ago, Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi's portrayal of real-life BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey impressed audiences, and despite not doing outstanding numbers at the box office, there was enough excitement among fans around the movie.

Ground Zero OTT Release: Z5 Locked as Final Streaming Partner?

Since the film didn't perform well at the box office, the makers of Ground Zero decided to release it on Prime Video for rent, but this approach also did not yield significant returns. With OTT subscriptions rising and multiple streaming platforms emerging with intriguing content with each passing week, it gets difficult for audiences to buy a film on top of paying subscriptions for multiple platforms.

Just when people were hoping that Ground Zero would be available to stream for free on Prime Video, the film was nowhere to be seen on the streaming platform, and now, there is a surprise announcement that Ground Zero will be available on Zee5.

The movie will be streaming from Friday (June 20th) on the OTT platform, and going by those who watched the film, Ground Zero might end up performing decently on OTT, considering the love people typically show for patriotic movies on streaming.