Protests Erupt in Kurnool as Minister TG Bharat Gets Nod for Toxic Chemical Plant

Despite widespread concerns over effluents from the TGV SRAAC Alkalies factory—owned by the family of Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister TG Bharat—which have caused numerous health issues in Kurnool’s Gondiparla village, the Minister has secured approval for another chemical facility. The proposed plant will produce Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), a fluorocarbon solid more commonly known as Teflon.

The decision has sparked public outrage in Kurnool, with civic and environmental groups demanding that the government revoke the approval. Protesters have announced a boycott of the public consultation meeting scheduled by the company for May 14, aimed at collecting local opinions on the project. Demonstrations have already begun outside the Kurnool Collectorate.

Activists are questioning the government's rationale for approving the life-threatening project.

A key concern raised by demonstrators is the alleged violation of the Montreal Protocol, an international treaty adopted by India in 1992. The Montreal Protocol, first signed in 1987, is designed to protect the ozone layer by phasing out substances known to deplete it—many of which are associated with chemical manufacturing.

While asserting that they are not against development, protesters say the government should consider safer, job-creating alternatives—such as garment manufacturing or tomato processing units—instead of chemical plants that could pose significant health and environmental risks.

Health Hazards of PTFE Production

The manufacture of PTFE can release toxic substances such as PFOA (Perfluorooctanoic Acid) and PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances).

These substances are linked to:

Kidney and liver damage

Thyroid issues

Immune and nervous system dysfunction

Decreased fertility

Increased blood pressure during pregnancy

Developmental delays in children

Certain types of cancer

Activists also warn that untreated effluents from the proposed factory would contaminate the Krishna and Tungabhadra Rivers, putting the health of lakhs of people at risk. Skin ailments and other serious diseases could result from water contamination, they argue.

Despite these risks, TG Bharat has reportedly persuaded the Andhra Pradesh government to allow the establishment of the factory under his company, TGV SRAAC.

Residents accuse Bharat and the TGV Group of prioritizing profit over public safety and ignoring repeated warnings and community concerns. They have vowed to intensify their protests unless the government withdraws all approvals granted to the project.