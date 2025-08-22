Pawan Kalyan’s Potential Elevation as Andhra CM: Prakash Raj Drops ‘Conspiracy Theory’

The 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, tabled in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee earlier this week, has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties.

The Bill proposes the automatic removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and other Ministers from office if they are detained for 30 consecutive days on charges punishable by five years or more.

The legislation has triggered a nationwide debate, with senior leaders including Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi accusing the BJP-led NDA government of pushing the country towards a “police state.” Opposition parties allege the Bill is designed to target their leaders holding constitutional positions in various states.

Adding fuel to the controversy, actor-politician Prakash Raj suggested a “conspiracy” behind the move. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “Dear Supreme Law Maker, in a state called ‘A’, is there an agenda behind the NEW BILL to arrest the former CM or the current CM if they don’t listen to you, and elevate the Deputy CM as the Chief Minister who listens to you?”

His post sparked speculation that he was alluding to Andhra Pradesh, hinting at the possibility of Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan being elevated if either Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu or former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were jailed for not cooperating with the BJP.

It is worth noting that TDP chief Naidu faces several cases and was arrested in September 2023 in the Skill Development scam, spending over 50 days in Rajahmundry Central Jail before being granted bail.

Prakash Raj also appeared to highlight the camaraderie between Pawan Kalyan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has publicly praised the actor-politician, saying: “Ye Pawan nahi, aandhi hai (He is not wind, he is a storm).”

The outspoken actor has repeatedly criticized Pawan Kalyan, most recently for encouraging the adoption of Hindi in southern states.

Ironically, the two “arch rivals” will soon share screen space in Pawan Kalyan’s much-anticipated film “They Call Him OG.”