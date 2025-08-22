Tamil Nadu Rains: August 23 School Holiday or Not?

Rains have come as a special surprise to the entire state of Tamil Nadu over the past couple of days, even in Chennai. The city woke up to a gentle to heavy breeze, and despite the traffic disruptions caused by waterlogging, most people continued with their day.

The same rain pattern might repeat in Chennai later tonight, with moderate rainfall set to take place in multiple parts of the city. IMD has issued a yellow alert in multiple districts of Tamil Nadu, especially in North Tamil Nadu.

Although rainfall is expected in Chennai over the next few days, it is not anticipated to be severe; therefore, schools will operate as usual without any delays. Even in the districts where a yellow alert was issued, no holiday is declared on August 23 for schools, and unless there is an abrupt change in the weather situation on Saturday, educational institutions across the state are bound to run as per schedule.