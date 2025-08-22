Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: How Different States in India Celebrate Ganeshotsav

Ganesh Chaturthi, alternatively Vinayaka Chaturthi, Ganeshotsav, or Gowri Habba, is one of India's most popular Hindu festivals and is celebrated as the birthday of the elephant-headed Lord Ganesha, the favored god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. The 10-day festival begins on the fourth day of the waxing moon (Chaturthi) and culminates with the grand Visarjan (immersion) of the Ganesha idols on the 10th day, the latter indicating Ganesha's departure for his heavenly abode.

In 2025, Ganesh Chaturthi will start on August 27, and Visarjan will occur on September 6. This festival is celebrated enthusiastically throughout India, with every state putting its own flavor of individual customs, rituals, and traditions, making it a colorful and diverse celebration.

Festivals in Various States

Maharashtra: The Hub of Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Maharashtra, and more so Mumbai, is the stronghold of magnificent Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Pandals such as Lalbaugcha Raja, Khetwadi Ganraj, and Andhericha Raja welcome the biggest Ganesha idols, and millions of believers attend them. The processions fill the roads with chanting, music, and dancing as they proceed towards the sea for the Visarjan. The city becomes a cultural centre with vibrant celebrations, and the festivities conclude with the immersion of the idols in the Arabian Sea.

In Pune, which is called the cultural capital of Maharashtra, the festival is also celebrated with the same pomp and vigour. Homes and public pandals are ornately decorated, and cultural events, bhajans, and aartis are conducted to welcome Lord Ganesha.

Goa: A Melange of Tradition and Devotion

In Goa, referred to as Chavath, the festival is observed just as enthusiastically as it is in Maharashtra. Homes are cleaned by families, clay Ganesha idols are placed, and rituals are performed while traditional sweets such as Nevri and Patoleo are prepared. Cultural performances, folk shows, and traditional dances such as Dashavatar are also a part of the celebrations. The immersion of Ganesha idols into rivers or lakes brings about the end of the festival.

Tamil Nadu: Vinayaka Chaturthi

In Tamil Nadu, Ganesh Chaturthi is referred to as Vinayaka Chaturthi and is usually preceded by Gowri Habba, where Goddess Gauri, Ganesha's mother, is revered. The Tamil Nadians use clay statues of Ganesha, do puja, and sing bhajans. Traditional confectioneries such as Kozhukattai (which is similar to Modak) are made, and cultural activities are organized in cities such as Chennai.

Karnataka: A Festival of Simplicity and Tradition

In Karnataka, Ganesh Chaturthi is observed with simplicity and devotion. The festival starts with pujas to Goddess Gauri, followed by the placement of Ganesha idols in homes and public pandals. The Bengaluru, Mysuru, and city people make sweets such as Modakam, Gojju, and Payasam, while offering pujas, bhajans, and aartis. The festival is very much traditional and community-based, with local cultural functions giving the festive mood an added boost.

Delhi: A Cosmopolitan Mix of Traditions

Delhi, with its mix of different cultural traditions, commemorates Ganesh Chaturthi with large public processions, huge idols, and rituals borrowed from other regions of India. The festival attracts followers from all over the country, with festooned pandals, folk performances, and Vedic chanting in the air. The city is replete with a combination of traditional and modern festivities, generating a vibrant and pluralistic setting.

Hyderabad: Famous for Its Grand Idols

Hyderabad celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm. Big Ganesha idols are placed on pandals, and people offer prayers, sing bhajans, and cook special food such as Undrallu, Kudumulu, and Rice Porridge. One of the most popular events is at the Khairatabad Mandal, which has one of the tallest Ganesha idols, at times as tall as 60 feet. This draws huge crowds, and the procession to submerge the idol is a religious and festive spectacle.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Vinayaka Chavithi

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the festival is referred to as Vinayaka Chavithi. Celebrations include setting up clay idols of Ganesha, prayers, and bhajan sessions. Cities of Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam are renowned for their grand public celebrations and processions. Kanipakam in Andhra Pradesh has a special 21-day Brahmotsavam celebration, making it among the most unique regional festivities.

West Bengal, Odisha, and Gujarat: Adding a regional flavor to the Festival

While less universally celebrated compared to in Maharashtra, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with fervor in West Bengal and Odisha as well. Families, offices, and schools install idols, and traditional pujas and cultural events follow. In Gujarat, too, there is great enthusiasm for the festival in urban centers such as Ahmedabad and Surat. Individuals make offerings of modaks, fruits, and coconuts to Lord Ganesha and take part in grand processions and temple prayers, indicative of the state's deeply entrenched spiritual traditions.

Other States: Celebrations in India

In other states such as Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with local practices, prayers, and festivities. The festivals, while smaller in size compared to the big cities, are just as important and show the widespread respect for Lord Ganesha.

