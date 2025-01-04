Pawan Kalyan’s Ex-Wife Renu Desai Attends Political Event in Vijayawada! Speculations Abound

The unexpected presence of Renu Desai, former spouse of Jana Sena Party chief and Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, at a political gathering in Vijayawada on Friday has created a stir.

Although Renu shares an amicable relationship with Pawan Kalyan, she has consistently kept her distance from his political ventures. She has never been involved in any activities related to political organizations, particularly the Jana Sena Party.

Her appearance at an event hosted by a different political group has now become a hot topic. The event was organized by the Bharata Chaitanya Yuvajana Party (BCYP), founded by Bode Ramachandra Yadav, which had entered the political arena in Andhra Pradesh before the last elections but failed to make a significant impact.

Renu attended the event in Vijayawada at the request of BCYP leaders to commemorate the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule. Notably, veteran Tollywood actor and comedian Brahmanandam was also present at the gathering.

Despite her participation, Renu clarified that her involvement was purely to discuss the legacy of Savitribai Phule and highlight the role of women educators. However, she did not provide an explanation for accepting an invitation from a party seen as politically opposed to her ex-husband.

Renu has previously refrained from engaging in political discussions or activities. After stepping away from the film industry, she was reportedly invited to join Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party but neither responded nor showed any inclination towards political involvement. Her social media presence largely revolves around posts about her children and her ex-husband.

This sudden association with a BCYP event has raised questions and fueled speculation about the intent behind her participation.