“Pawan Kalyan, Please Help Us”: Family’s Plea to Trace Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Goes Unheard

A family’s desperate attempt to draw the attention of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to their ordeal in tracing their missing 14-year-old daughter went unheard on Thursday.

Pawan Kalyan, who is also the Jana Sena Party president, was on a tour in Rajamahendravaram to lay the foundation stone for the Akhanda Godavari Tourism Project.

As he landed at Madhurapudi Airport around 9:30 am, a family from Karapa in Kakinada stood outside with placards, seeking help to trace their 14-year-old daughter, who has been missing since June 8.

When police personnel asked them to move away due to security reasons, the family carried a large placard to the Deputy Chief Minister’s public meeting near Pushkar Ghat. However, they were met with disappointment again. A few Jana Sena leaders called them onto the stage only to take their contact details.

According to reports, the girl belongs to a Marwari family. Her parents run a small business selling sweets and other snacks. They moved to Kakinada around 18 years ago. The family has alleged that their neighbour, 24-year-old Manikanta, kidnapped their minor daughter.

The girl went missing on June 8. Her parents filed a police complaint and reportedly informed authorities about their suspicion regarding Manikanta. However, over two weeks have passed, and there is still no information about the girl's whereabouts.

The girl's parents had hoped to get help from Pawan Kalyan, who is also the MLA of Pithapuram in Kakinada district. Unfortunately, their hopes were shattered as the Deputy Chief Minister did not speak to them or inquire further into the matter.

Pawan Kalyan came under severe online criticism as heart-wrenching visuals of the parents holding placards with their daughter’s photo went viral on social media.

In the past, Pawan Kalyan had criticised Home Minister V. Anitha for neglecting the rising crimes against women. He even said that things would be different had he been in charge of the Home Department.

However, this latest incident has raised serious questions about the Deputy Chief Minister’s apparent apathy toward a family living in despair over their missing child.