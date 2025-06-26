Kapil Sharma leaves Sara Ali Khan in splits with a question about her wedding plans

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) During a recent appearance on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3,’ actress Sara Ali Khan couldn't contain her laughter when host Kapil Sharma playfully asked her about her wedding plans.

The light-hearted exchange left everyone, including the cast of “Metro… In Dino” and the audience in stitches as Sara responded with her trademark wit and charm. The cast of the upcoming film "Metro… In Dino" will visit the comedy show to promote the film. Recently, the makers shared an exciting promo on social media, featuring the actors at their candid best. The cast of the upcoming romantic drama, featuring Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal—joined filmmaker Anurag Basu on stage for a lively and memorable appearance.

The promo opened with Pankaj Tripathi dancing with his co-star Konkona Sen Sharma, followed by Anupam Kher hugging Neena Gupta as they grooved together. Sara, Aditya, Fatima, and Ali were also seen joining in the fun.

Host Kapil Sharma then teased Aditya Roy Kapur, saying, “In Fitoor, you worked with Katrina, and she got married. In Sadak 2, you worked with Alia, and she got married. So, Sara, after this maybe…” Sara’s expressions in response were unmissable. Kapil then asked Fatima, “What kind of boyfriend do you want?” To this, she replied with a smile, “Someone like you.” Hearing this, the actor-comedian couldn’t help but blush and gush over the actress. This was followed by Pankaj Tripathi’s candid confession: “I’ve only done romance once, and it was with the woman who became my wife.”

The exciting promo concluded with Aditya Roy Kapur recreating his iconic “Aashiqui 2” rain romance with comedian Kiku Sharda.

Sharing this promo, the makers wrote on Instagram, “Star-studded metro ride: incoming Ab har funnyvaar badhega humara parivaar! Watch the cast of Metro in Dino in the new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, at 8 PM, this Funnyvaar, only on Netflix.”

The episode will stream on June 28 on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.