AP DEECET Result 2025 Out at apdeecet.apcfss.in; Step-by-step guide!

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has formally announced the AP DEECET Result 2025 on June 25, 2025. Contenders who sat for the Andhra Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (AP DEECET) can now check their results at the official website apdeecet.apcfss.in.

How to Check AP DEECET Result 2025

Students need to take these simple steps to access their results:

Log in to the official website at apdeecet.apcfss.in .

. Click on the 'Result' tab on the homepage.

Choose the 'AP DEECET 2025 Results' link.

Provide their hall ticket number and date of birth in the given columns.

Click 'Submit' to see their AP DEECET 2025 rank card.

Check their details and save the rank card for further use.

AP DEECET 2025 Exam Details

The following are the main highlights of the AP DEECET 2025 exam:

Exam Name: Andhra Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (AP DEECET)

Board Name: School Education Department of Andhra Pradesh

Official Website: apdeecet.apcfss.in

Academic Year: 2025-26

State: Andhra Pradesh

Course: Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El Ed)

Exam Date: June 5, 2025

Result Date: June 25, 2025

Login Credentials

To view their results, students must enter their:

Hall ticket number

Date of birth

Stay Updated

Students are requested to keep visiting the official website from time to time for any updates regarding the AP DEECET Result 2025. If candidates follow the above-mentioned steps, they can easily check their results and download their rank cards.

Also read: TG ECET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Out – Check at tsecet.nic.in