As Pawan Kalyan Focuses on Movies, Is Varma Plotting a Comeback in Pithapuram?

There is an obvious elephant in the room that the TDP and Jana Sena are not addressing in Pithapuram.

From the moment Pawan Kalyan was offered the Pithapuram constituency—replacing former MLA SVSN Varma as part of the alliance deal—the TDP cadre has been visibly unhappy. Varma’s supporters have left no opportunity to express their disappointment with the TDP high command.

Speaking to the media on Friday (May 16), Varma made a subtle yet assertive statement: “Whoever wins or loses, I will always stand by the people of Pithapuram and ensure the development of the constituency.”

Varma’s remarks are significant, especially as Pawan Kalyan has been taking cautious steps to ensure there is no second centre of power in Pithapuram. Accordingly, he has tasked his brother and Jana Sena general secretary, Naga Babu, with monitoring party activities in the constituency.

Thanking the people for their birthday wishes, Varma listed various initiatives undertaken by the TDP government in the past to develop Pithapuram. He thanked TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu for believing in him and entrusting him with the responsibility of Pithapuram for 23 years.

Highlighting the TDP government’s achievements, he said: “We protested for the modernization of the Yeleru Reservoir, which resulted in the successful launch of the first phase of works with ₹120 crore. Similarly, Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation for the second phase. Although work was later halted, Pawan Kalyan has now promised to resume construction. When farmers faced irrigation issues, Chandrababu Naidu launched the ₹1,800 crore Purushottapatnam Lift Irrigation Project in 2017–18. A sports complex was built, we brought a polytechnic college and launched the Pithapuram and Gollaprolu drinking water schemes. Roads were constructed under Lokesh’s tenure as Panchayat Raj Minister.”

Stressing that he entered politics after witnessing the people’s struggles, Varma emphasized that he is available to the people of Pithapuram from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, whether or not he is an MLA.

Highlighting that he and TDP workers worked tirelessly to secure ₹2,700 crore in funds for the constituency, he added: “As a native of Pithapuram, it is my duty to solve the people’s problems. I see their blessings as an opportunity to serve my community.”

Despite taking charge as Deputy Chief Minister and handling key portfolios like Panchayat Raj, Forests, Rural Water Supply, and Science and Technology, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has clarified that he will continue acting, as films remain his only source of income to support the Jana Sena Party.

However, what’s important to understand is that politics, much like a Game of Thrones, demands the undivided attention of its players.

NT Rama Rao, founder of the Telugu Desam Party, had retired from acting once he became Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh.

It appears that Pawan Kalyan may be taking his massive win for granted—potentially giving SVSN Varma enough time to pull the rug out from under the actor-politician.