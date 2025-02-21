Pawan Kalyan Faces Backlash for Using Police to Target Social Media Critics!

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, appears to be misusing state police resources to settle personal grievances. The latest instance is the controversy surrounding Pawan Kalyan’s visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where he took a customary dip in the Ganga River. While his participation in the religious event should have been a non-issue, his reaction to social media criticism has raised serious concerns about the government's priorities.

As per tradition, Kalyan removed his shirt while taking a dip, but social media users took the opportunity to comment on his fitness. While such online commentary is common for public figures, the response from Kalyan’s political machinery has been an overreach. Rather than ignoring the trolls or addressing criticism in a dignified manner, the Deputy CM and his supporters have taken to weaponizing the police force to silence dissent.

Janasena supporters from Chittoor, Nellore, Bapatla, and Vijayawada have rushed to local police stations, demanding action against those who posted images of Kalyan. The Andhra Pradesh Police, instead of focusing on pressing law-and-order issues, is now being deployed to track down individuals who mocked the Deputy CM online. This blatant misuse of power highlights the growing trend of political leaders using law enforcement agencies as personal tools to stifle criticism.

During 2019-2024, Jagan Mohan Reddy, as Chief Minister, faced abusive trolling from Janasena and TDP social media accounts but chose to ignore it and continued focusing on state development. These TDP and Janasena trolls even went to the extent of targeting YS family members. At that time, neither Chandrababu Naidu nor Pawan Kalyan condemned such abusive trolling. The attacks extended beyond Jagan Mohan Reddy to his followers, such as Mahesh Kathi, the well-known film critic, who fought against Janasena mockers until his last breath.

The real question is whether the Andhra Pradesh Police should be wasting their time on social media battles while the state faces more serious issues. Instead of taking action against those involved in actual crimes, they are now seemingly tasked with shielding Pawan Kalyan from public scrutiny. This kind of political policing sets a dangerous precedent where any criticism of the ruling leaders could be met with legal repercussions.

It remains to be seen what measures the police will take against those who shared the morphed images of Kalyan, but one thing is clear—the Andhra Pradesh government is more focused on protecting the ego of its leaders than addressing the real problems of the people.