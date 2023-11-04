Out on Bail on Health Ground, Naidu Discusses Poll Manifesto with Pawan?

Hyderabad: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan met TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu at the latter's residence in Hyderabad on Saturday. This is Pawan’s first meeting with Naidu after he was released on conditional bail in the multi-crore skill development scam case on October 31.

Jana Sena leader called on the opposition leader after the latter was granted bail by the Andhra Pradesh high court on health grounds and refrained from participating in political activities. The meeting between the two leaders lasted for almost two hours. It is learnt that Naidu and Pawan reportdly discussed the election manifesto of TDP-Jana Sena combine at length.

On Friday, the high court reminded the TDP chief not to violate the conditions of his bail set by the court. The court directed him to desist from “engaging in political rallies and public meetings”.

Last month, the TDP leader and Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan held a meeting in Rajahmundry, the place where Naidu was lodged in jail earlier, along with the leaders of both the parties to discuss and finalise a road map for future joint political campaigns for the 2024 assembly elections.

Also Read: G Yuri Reddy Moves SC Against Margadarsi Chairman Ramoji Rao