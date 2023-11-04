Committed to restoration of Medigadda barrage, says L&T

Hyderabad, Nov 4 (IANS) Construction major Larsen & Toubro has said that it is committed to participate in the process of restoring the Block 7 of the Lakshmi (Medigadda) barrage, a portion of which developed some settlement and cracks on the evening of October 21.

The barrage had been constructed by L&T Construction, as per the design provided by the authorities to the quality and standards for the state of Telangana and handed over in 2019. The barrage has since been in operation, having withstood the last five flood seasons, the company said in a statement.

“The matter is under investigation and deliberation by competent authorities. L&T will take appropriate action to restore the damaged portion as soon as the competent authorities conclude on the remedial measures,” it said.

The statement came a day after the report of a committee of National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) became public.

The committee, which examined the barrage, which is a part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, stated that the piers of the barrage sunk due to a combination of issues involving planning, design, quality control and operation and maintenance.

The committee submitted its report after conducting a probe as ordered by the Jal Shakti Ministry, and the report has come amid allegations by the opposition parties of massive corruption in Kaleshwaram, touted as the world's biggest lift irrigation project.

There appears to be construction deficiency due to lack of stringent quality control during the construction of sub-surface contiguous secant piles and plinth connection between the raft and cut-offs, said the report.

It also mentioned that there are deficiencies in the project planning and design as well. The barrage has been designed as a floating structure but constructed as a rigid structure.

The dam owner is supposed to undertake sounding and probing in the apron area every year immediately after the monsoon to assess the scours and launching of aprons in the vicinity of structures, it said

The distress condition developed in one block of the Medigadda barrage is adversely affecting its functionality. The barrage under the present condition is rendered useless until fully rehabilitated, the report noted.

