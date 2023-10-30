Another Case Booked Against Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) has filed another case against the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the alleged irregularities in the granting of licences to the distilleries in state. The TDP leader has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act and the probe agency named him as an accused no. 3 (A3) in this case.

The CID officials have informed the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court about the case against Naidu and submitted a plea for launching an investigation into the case. The ACB court has approved their request for investigation.

Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP government had granted licences to 14 out of 20 distilleries in the state. The TDP chief had given licences to liquor brands like President’s Medal, Governor’s Choice, Power Star-999, Legend-999 etc. He has given permissions to as many as 254 liquor brands during his tenure as a chief minister of the state. Liquor was flowing in the state while Naidu was at the helm of affairs. Nearly, 45,000 belt shops (unauthorised liquor shops) would sell liquor throughout the state.

SPY brand liquor - no prizes for guessing who owns the SPY distillery and what party SPY Reddy belongs to

Visakha distillery was granted licence on February 25, 2010. The distillery is owned by a TDP leader Chinthakayala Ayyannapatrudu

PMK distillery is owned by Yanamala Ramakrishnudu’s relatives

Sri Krishna distillery is owned by Rayalaseema TDP leader

Prior to 1982, there were only 5 distilleries in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh

Between 2014 and 2019, the TDP regime approved permissions for 7 distilleries. The Naidu government also granted permission to 254 liquor brands

