AP HC reserves orders on Chandrababu Naidu's interim bail plea

Amaravati, Oct 30 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday reserved its orders on interim bail petition of TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case.

The court is expected to pronounce its orders on Tuesday. It will also decide on Tuesday the date for hearing the main bail petition.

Naidu approached the High Court after Vijayawada ACB Court dismissed his bail petition. Later, his counsel had moved a petition for interim bail in view of his health condition.

Naidu’s counsels on October 26 filed a house motion petition urging the court to urgently hear the bail petition as he was to undergo a cataract surgery to his right eye. When the next day the petition came up for hearing befor Justice Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa, she recused herself saying: "Not before me".

Later the petition was referred to another bench.

On behalf of Naidu, D. Srinivas argued the case. Senior lawyer Siddharth Luthra virtually presented his arguments. Additional Advocate General P. Sudhakar Reddy argued the case on behalf of the government.

After hearing the arguments from both the sides, the court reserved its orders. On the main bail petition, the court said it would decide the date for hearing on Tuesday.

The Vijayawada ACB court had dismissed his bail petition on October 9 and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo had challenged the order in the High Court.

The CID had arrested Naidu on September 9 in the Skill Development scam which allegedly took place when he was the Chief Minister. He remained in judicial custody and is currently lodged in Rajahmundry Central Jail.

