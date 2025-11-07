November 8 School Holiday: No Holiday for AP Students After Cyclone Montha!

After weeks of disruption caused by Cyclone Montha, schools across Andhra Pradesh are now set to resume a regular schedule with additional working days announced to make up for lost time. District Education Officers (DEOs) have confirmed that schools in Eluru, Bapatla, and Visakhapatnam will remain open this Saturday, November 8, enforcing the earlier decision to conduct classes on second Saturdays.

The move comes after several districts were forced to declare multiple holidays due to the cyclone’s heavy rainfall and subsequent safety concerns. With normalcy returning to most parts of the state, the education department has directed schools to compensate for the academic loss by working on select weekends.

According to officials, December 13 and February 14 have also been marked as working days for all schools across Andhra Pradesh. The revised schedule aims to ensure that the syllabus is completed on time and that students’ learning progress remains unaffected.

Cyclone Montha had prompted widespread shutdowns in districts including Krishna, East Godavari, and Annamayya, where schools remained closed for several days. The government had assured parents that alternate measures would be implemented to balance the lost instructional days once conditions improved.

Now that weather conditions have stabilized, schools are expected to return to a full operational routine. Teachers and administrators have been instructed to focus on bridging the academic gap caused by the storm’s disruption.

Parents have also been urged to ensure students attend the scheduled second Saturday sessions, as attendance on these days will be mandatory.