No Power, Water or Internet for 3 Days: Salur Erupts in Protest Against MLA Sandhya Rani

In a stark display of government negligence, Salur town has been reeling under a complete blackout for the past three days, severely affecting daily life. With no electricity, residents have also been left without water and internet, compounding their frustration.

The power outage, which began with the disconnection of lines for the Sirimanotsavam festival, has yet to be addressed—despite the festivities concluding three days ago. The silence and inaction from authorities have left the townspeople fuming.

Adding fuel to the fire, it came to light that Tribal Welfare Minister and local MLA Gummadi Sandhya Rani’s residence had uninterrupted power during this period. This glaring disparity triggered widespread anger, prompting residents to take to the streets in protest.

Holding candles and raising slogans like “Sandhya Rani down down,” the demonstrators marched through the town, demanding accountability from the administration. The protest took a dramatic turn when residents detained two electricity department officials—AE Nageswara Rao and ADE Ranga Rao.

As tensions escalated, a significant police presence was deployed, with additional forces called in to manage the unrest. The situation remains volatile, with locals demanding immediate restoration of power.