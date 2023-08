Amaravati: K.Padmasri and Dr.K.Ravi Babu, newly appointed MLCs under Governor’s quota, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Friday.

The two members, who took oath as MLCs, conveyed their gratitude to the Chief Minister. The MLCs were accompanied by their family members.

