CM YS Jagan Inaugurates Hyatt Place in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally inaugurated the four-star hotel Hyatt Place here on Friday by unveiling its plaque.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said Government has been implementing a flexible tourism policy for attracting renowned hotel brands to put Andhra Pradesh on global tourism map.

He said Government is ready to encourage and extend all support to investors in hospitality sector.

“We have been encouraging 11 brands including Oberoi in hotel sector. More hotels should come up in all important cities across the State and we will cooperate in every possible way,” he said while congratulating Hyatt Place Group.

Hyatt Place Chairman R.Veeraswamy thanked the Chief Minister for extending support in establishing the hotel in Vijayawada, 45th in the country.

Tourism Minister RK Roja, Housing Minister J. Ramesh, Education Minister B. Satyanarayana, Home Minister T.Vanitha and Special CS Rajit Bhargava (Tourism) and people’s representatives attended the programme.

