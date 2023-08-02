NCC Dy. Director General Calls On CM YS Jagan

Amaravati : NCC Deputy Director General (AP and Telangana) Air Commodore VM Reddy called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Wednesday.

They discussed the NCC expansion plans in the state, responsibilities of the NCC cadets, their role in disaster management and the need to create awareness among people.

The officer told the Chief Minister that recruitment of 60,000 NCC cadets would help in their availability in all districts.

They discussed the possibility of establishing a Central Training Academy in the State to provide training to AP students. The Chief Minister told him that the Government is ready to allot necessary land and provide all basic infrastructures for training army, navy and air wing cadets of NCC.

NCC Assistant Director Colonel Sanjay Gupta and Group Commander Chandrasekhar were also present.



