Naidu in Prison: Hyderabad Techies Express Their Support to AP CM YS Jagan 

Hyderabad : In the wake of ongoing investigation into the skill development scam and arrest of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, a large number of employees from the IT sector in Hyderabad staged a huge rally to express their support for Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday.

The techies took out a massive car rally which started from Keesara, passed through Outer Ring Road (ORR) and ended at Gachibowli. The participants were carrying YSRCP party flags on their cars and raised pro-Jagan slogans in the rally.

They said the YS Jagan government will come back to power in the upcoming state Assembly election because it enjoys a massive support from the people due to chief minister YS Jagan’s people-friendly initiatives in the state.

Recalling the contributions of former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy to Hyderabad’s infrastructure, the techies Chandrababu Naidu did not do anything to develop the Telangana capital. They said the ORR, Shamshabad International Airport and Financial district were built during the YSR regime.

The techies further said the TDP leader cannot claim innocence as the investigating agency has proved his involvement in the misappropriation of funds in the skill development project and therefore the ACB court has remanded him in judicial custody.

Also Read: India Lifts Asia Cup as Siraj Topples Sri Lanka’s Batting Order with Six-fer

