India Lifts Asia Cup as Siraj Topples Sri Lanka’s Batting Order with Six-fer 

Asia Cup 2023 Final: India defeated the defending champion Sri Lanka with 10 wickets in the title clash to lift the Asia Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Sunday.

In a match in which spin was felt to have called the shots more, Siraj stood out with his swing and usage of the crease to blow Sri Lanka away. The pace bowler Mohammed Siraj took six wickets leaving the batting line up of guests in tatters.

Sri Lanka elected to bat first but Indian bowling attack bundled out the island nation team within 16 overs. The fiery spells from Siraj made the Sri Lankan team finish the innings with just 50 runs in 16.2 overs.

The Indian batsmen duo Ishan Kishan (21) and Shubhman Gill (23) chased the total and won the final match in just 6.1 overs.

