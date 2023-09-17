Himanta gets Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship

Guwahati, Sep 17 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been bestowed with the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship, an official release said on Sunday.

As part of the Fellowship, the Chief Minister has been extended the invitation to visit Singapore as a Lee Kuan Yew Fellow for his dedicated leadership in public works and development, the statement also mentioned.

It may be noted that the prestigious Fellow is conferred on individuals in recognition to their outstanding contributions to the development of their nation and to bilateral relations with Singapore. The Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship was launched as a tribute to Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore’s founding Prime Minister for his contributions to the nation. The Patron of the Fellowship is the Singapore Prime Minister.

The official statement further asserted that Himanta Biswa Sarma has been chosen for the award in recognition to his immense role in championing the cause of development and international harmony. He has become the first Chief Minister from Assam to have been bestowed with this prestigious Fellowship.

With this conferment, Himanta Biswa Sarma has joined the likes of former Union Minister Arun Shourie, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and former Vice Chairman of Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia.

Established in 1991, the fellowship invites outstanding individuals for high-level visits to Singapore.

