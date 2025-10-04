Naidu, Pawan, Lokesh Deceived Drivers: Nani Dubs Drivers Service Day as Betrayal Day

Former Minister and YSRCP Krishna District President Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) lashed out at Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Nara Lokesh, alleging that their so-called “Drivers’ Service Day” was nothing more than “Drivers’ Betrayal Day.”

Nani accused the coalition of staging a “khaki-shirt drama” while failing to deliver on pre-poll promises. “Naidu pledged free RTC bus travel for every Aadhaar-linked woman. Yet after one year in power, it was rolled out with severe restrictions—fewer buses, curtailed routes, and limited coverage. Women are dissatisfied, auto drivers lost livelihoods, and their protests forced today’s gimmick,” he charged.

Highlighting discrepancies in the government’s numbers, Nani said: “Naidu boasted that ₹436 crore was given to 2.90 lakh drivers. But Lokesh himself admitted two years ago that there were 13 lakh drivers. Today the figure should be closer to 15 lakh. Why is aid restricted to just 2.90 lakh? Where is the Drivers’ Welfare Board, insurance, education loans, the 5% interest subsidy, or the promised ₹15,000 annual support for badge-holding auto, taxi, lorry, and tipper drivers? Why deny aid to those with challans or vehicles registered under family members’ names? This is deception, not service.”

He contrasted the coalition’s approach with that of former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “After hearing the plight of auto drivers during his Machilipatnam padayatra, Jagan introduced the Vahana Mitra scheme, promising ₹10,000 annually. He kept that word for five straight years—benefiting 2,36,344 drivers in Year 1, 2,74,476 in Year 2, 2,56,646 in Year 3, 2,61,516 in Year 4, and 2,75,931 in Year 5. The support was unconditional—even drivers with challans or vehicles registered under family names received help. Every word of our 2019 manifesto was implemented,” he said.

Nani reminded that Lokesh had once accused YSRCP of reaching only 10% of drivers, and promised welfare boards, accident and health insurance, subsidised e-autos, and facilities like charging stations and toilets. “We are showing his 2023 statements and press clippings today. Where is all this now? Even last year’s promised ₹15,000 has been skipped. Are you admitting arrears?” he asked.

Mocking Naidu’s pledge of apps and control rooms, Nani remarked: “This is not a festival, it is betrayal. Just as he betrayed NTR, today he betrayed drivers.” He challenged Naidu, Pawan, and Lokesh to ride in autos across Krishna district roads: “Before they reach their destination, they will end up in hospital.”

“For lakhs of struggling families, today is not a day of service—it is a day of betrayal,” Nani concluded.