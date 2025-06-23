Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case Echo in Kurnool: Newlywed Woman Kills Husband with Lover’s Help

In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly conspired with her lover to murder her husband. The case bears striking similarities to the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, in which the accused, Sonam, had conspired with her lover, Raj Kushwaha, to kill her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

This particular case has been reported from Kurnool district. According to reports, Aishwarya from Kurnool married Tejeshwar (32), a resident of Jogulamba Gadwal district in Telangana, on May 18. Tejeshwar worked as a private surveyor.

The marriage was initially fixed for February 13. However, Aishwarya reportedly disappeared just five days before the wedding, leading to speculation that she had eloped with Tirumala Rao, a bank employee in Kurnool suspected to be her lover.

Aishwarya returned home on February 16 and convinced Tejeshwar that she was not in a relationship with anyone. She claimed she couldn’t bear to see her mother struggling to arrange the dowry and had therefore gone to stay at a friend’s house.

Despite his parents’ disapproval, Tejeshwar married Aishwarya on May 18. However, trouble began soon after, with Aishwarya spending an excessive amount of time on her phone.

Shockingly, Tejeshwar went missing on June 17, prompting his family to lodge a police complaint. They suspected Aishwarya’s involvement in his disappearance. Subsequently, police questioned her and her mother, Sujatha.

The investigation revealed startling facts. Police learned that both Aishwarya and her mother were romantically involved with Tirumala Rao. Sujatha, who worked as a sweeper at the same bank where Rao was employed, allegedly developed a relationship with him. Police also revealed that Aishwarya made over 2,000 phone calls to Tirumala in the month following her marriage.

The trio allegedly hatched a plan to kill Tejeshwar, believing he was an obstacle to their relationship. They also believed that after his death, they could claim his property.

Tirumala Rao reportedly hired contract killers to murder Tejeshwar. As per the plan, a few individuals met Tejeshwar on June 17 under the pretext of purchasing 10 acres of land and asked him to conduct a survey. They took him in a car from Gadwal.

Inside the vehicle, they attacked Tejeshwar with knives, slit his throat, and disposed of his body near Sugalimettu in Panyam.

While the bank employee is currently absconding, police have already arrested Aishwarya and her mother, Sujatha.