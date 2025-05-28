Mahanadu 2025: TDP Activist Attempts Suicide, Alleges Mistreatment by Kadapa MLA

Even as Mahanadu was underway in Kadapa, a TDP activist threatened to jump off a cell tower and end her life, alleging that the party was ignoring hardworking and loyal cadres.

Before climbing the tower, the woman — identified as Chippagiri Meenakshi — wrote a letter to TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu, alleging mistreatment of activists who had devoted their lives to the party.

She claimed that Kadapa MLA Madhavi Reddy and her coterie were preventing TDP workers like herself from reaching Chandrababu Naidu and TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh. She also expressed anguish over not being invited to the Mahanadu event.

Expressing her frustration, Meenakshi said she had worked for the TDP for 20 years, regardless of whether the party was in power or not. However, she added that many TDP activists like her felt sidelined by the Kadapa MLA. The party would face serious setbacks in Kadapa if it failed to treat its activists properly, she warned.

Explaining her drastic decision, she said she hoped her suicide would compel the party leadership to recognize the value of grassroots workers. “At least after I die, the party will start treating TDP activists fairly,” she wrote.

As Meenakshi climbed the cell tower, locals in the area immediately alerted the police. On receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and persuaded her to come down.

Also read: NTR AI Video at Mahanadu Backfires as Old Video Criticising CBN Goes Viral