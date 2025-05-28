Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results Declared – Check RBSE Result 2025 Now!

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to announce the RBSE 10th Result 2025 on May 30 at 4 PM, bringing an end to the anxious wait of over 10.9 lakh students who appeared for the exams held from March 6 to April 4.

Where to Check RBSE 10th Results 2025:

Students can access their Class 10 results through multiple platforms:

Official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

SMS

DigiLocker

The RBSE marksheet 2025 will display subject-wise marks, overall grades, and pass/fail status.

What If You Don’t Pass?

Students failing in one or two subjects need not worry; they’ll have a chance to appear for the RBSE Supplementary Exams 2025, giving them another shot at clearing the academic year.

Previous Year’s Performance

In 2024, the overall pass percentage stood at 93.03%, with girls outperforming boys, continuing the trend of academic excellence among female students.

Keep checking this space for live result coverage, expert reactions, and guidance on next steps after the RBSE 10th result is declared.