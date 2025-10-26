Kurnool Bus Fire Accident: What Exactly Happened? Police Reveal Chilling Details

Two days after the tragic bus accident in Kurnool, police have pieced together the sequence of events that led to the fire on a Vemuri Kaveri Travels bus en route to Bengaluru from Hyderabad.

The accident claimed the lives of 19 passengers. Initial reports suggested that the bus collided with a motorcycle on National Highway-44 at Chinna Tekuru village in Kurnool district during the early hours of October 24. The impact triggered a massive blaze that engulfed the bus within minutes.

At the time of the incident, there were 40 passengers and two drivers on board. With the doors jammed, passengers were forced to break windows to escape the flames.

Kurnool Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Koya Praveen revealed that the bike accident occurred moments before the bus collision.

He said the two bike-borne individuals, Siva Shankar and Erri Swamy, had left Lakshmipuram village around 2 am. to reach Tuggali. They stopped for food at a dhaba and later refueled at an HP petrol bunk near the Kia showroom at 2:24 a.m. A video of Shankar driving rashly at the fuel station went viral, raising doubts about drunken driving.

Confirming suspicions, the DIG said, “Forensic tests confirmed that the two bike-borne persons were drunk.” Swamy also admitted they had consumed alcohol.

After resuming their ride, the bike reportedly skidded, killing Shankar on the spot. Swamy, who suffered minor injuries, moved Shankar from the middle of the road. Even before he could remove the vehicle from the road, the speeding bus rammed into it, dragging it several meters. The fuel tank exploded, setting the bus ablaze.

Panicked by the incident, Swamy fled to his village. Police later traced and questioned him, uncovering the crucial details behind the tragedy.

Kaveri Bus Travels Driver, Owner Booked

Meanwhile, police have filed a case against the bus driver. The bus driver, Miryala Lakshmaiah, has been named as A1 (accused no.1), while the owner of V Kaveri Travels has been named as A2. The case was booked based on a complaint by one of the passengers, identified as Ramesh from Kothapet in Nellore district, alleging that the driver’s negligence caused the accident.

The case has been booked under BNS Sections 125 (a) and 106 (1).