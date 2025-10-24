Kaveri Travels Breaks Silence After Kurnool Bus Fire Accident, Blames Biker For Tragedy

Hours after the tragic bus fire that claimed 20 lives, Vemuri Kaveri Travels management has finally responded to the incident.

A Volvo sleeper bus operated by the company collided with a motorcycle on NH-44 near Chinnatekur village in Kallur mandal, Kurnool district, while en route from Hyderabad to Bengaluru early on October 24 (Friday).

The collision caused a fuel leak, which triggered a massive blaze. Two drivers on board escaped immediately, while 40 passengers struggled to deboard. Tragically, 20 people, including the biker, lost their lives.

Facing severe backlash for its delayed response, a spokesperson for Vemuri Kaveri Travels, Venkateswarlu, attributed the accident to the biker.

Witnesses, however, alleged that the accident might have been avoided had the bus driver stopped after the initial collision. The spokesperson maintained that the motorcycle incident caused the fire.

Addressing allegations that the bus lacked proper documentation and that management failed to take precautionary measures, Venkateswarlu asserted that all legal documents were in order. He confirmed that the bus carried 40 passengers and two drivers, who helped passengers evacuate when the fire broke out.

Officials investigating the accident noted that the bus had neither a fire extinguisher nor emergency hammers to break the glass. They alleged that the bus was running at a speed of 100 kmph at the time of the accident.

Venkateswarlu countered the claims, stating that passengers themselves used hammers to escape the flames.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives, he stated that all passengers were insured. On whether the company would provide financial aid to the bereaved families, he said discussions are ongoing regarding support from Vemuri Kaveri Travels.